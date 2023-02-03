Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.84. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

