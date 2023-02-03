Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,915 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Company Profile



PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

