Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

