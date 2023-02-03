Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 62,330 MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

