Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 289,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

