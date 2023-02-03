Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

AVTR stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

