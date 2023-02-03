Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 534,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $3,408,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 0.8 %

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $6.41 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

