Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

