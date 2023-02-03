Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.