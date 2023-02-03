Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.1 %

VITL opened at $17.67 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $719.70 million, a PE ratio of -160.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

