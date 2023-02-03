Vizsla Silver (VZLA) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vizsla Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 606 3024 3751 78 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -13.56 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -2.40

Vizsla Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vizsla Silver rivals beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

