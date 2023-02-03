Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
VOD stock opened at GBX 92.97 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £25.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.67.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
