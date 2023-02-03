Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

VOD stock opened at GBX 92.97 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £25.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

