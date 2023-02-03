Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 189 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $360.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $452.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

