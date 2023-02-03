Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $120.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

