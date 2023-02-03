Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 158,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 127,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 174.03, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.88 million and a PE ratio of 1.03.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

