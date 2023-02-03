Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35.

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 639,114 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

