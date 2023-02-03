Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.0 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

