William Blair Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

SCHW opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

