Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIZZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.15) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.90) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($39.91).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,829 ($34.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,397.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,111.20. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.30) and a one year high of GBX 4,867 ($60.11).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,271.03).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

