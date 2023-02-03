WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

