Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Up 6.2%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 197,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 718,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Insider Activity

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Stories

