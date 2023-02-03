Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 6.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 4,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 148,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

