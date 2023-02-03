Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.58.

Teleflex stock opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

