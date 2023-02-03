Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

