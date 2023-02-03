Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,900,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 70.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

