Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

