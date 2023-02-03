Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 163.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,306 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 580,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

