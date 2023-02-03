Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Banner worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also

