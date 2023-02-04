10,621 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

