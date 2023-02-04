1,576 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

