1,788 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

MCO stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

