2,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.