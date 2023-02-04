3,643 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

