3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 196,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,109,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.