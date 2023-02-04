664 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $372.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.