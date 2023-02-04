888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 105 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

888 Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About 888

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

