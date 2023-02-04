Abcam plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Abcam

ABCM opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Abcam by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 428,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 101,844 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abcam by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

