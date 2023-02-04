Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $5,939,117.12 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $5,085.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

