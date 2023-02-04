Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 8.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 19,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 790,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $917.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 411.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 43.4% during the second quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,120.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

