Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Earnings History for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.