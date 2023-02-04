Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,286.17 Average PT from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.17 ($28.23).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($32.36) to GBX 2,490 ($30.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.98) to GBX 1,700 ($21.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,071.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,753.85. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,086 ($38.11).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.