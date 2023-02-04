Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Argus cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.88.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $234.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.