Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.77. Affirm shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,211,317 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 14.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

