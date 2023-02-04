Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.77. Affirm shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,211,317 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Affirm Stock Down 14.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
