Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $202,670.64 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $202,670.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 202.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $86.00.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.