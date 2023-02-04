Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $202,670.64 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $202,670.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 202.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $86.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.