Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $58.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $57.50 to $58.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 769,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

