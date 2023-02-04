Albert Dacosta Sells 500,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Albert Dacosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.61. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $292,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 305,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $219,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

