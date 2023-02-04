Alerus Financial Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

ALRS opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

