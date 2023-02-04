Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.9% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $354,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

