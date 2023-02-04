Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

