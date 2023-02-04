Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alico Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alico stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.80. Alico has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 263.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alico by 112.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alico by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 99.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

